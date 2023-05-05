National Bankshares Cuts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $35.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BBU opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.39). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

