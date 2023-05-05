National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

NNN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.38. 210,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,143. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.