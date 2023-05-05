National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.
National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.3 %
NNN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.38. 210,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,143. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.