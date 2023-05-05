National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.19-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,587. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

