Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVBGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.20. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 120,908 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

