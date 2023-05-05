Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.20. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 120,908 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Featured Articles

