Neblio Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $275,008.13 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 61.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,648,817 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

