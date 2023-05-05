Needham & Company LLC Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $25.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 6,600,778 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $11,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 519,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.