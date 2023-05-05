Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.06. 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.31. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

