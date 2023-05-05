Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $320.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

