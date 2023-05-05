Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $320.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.29 and a 200-day moving average of $315.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

