New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 20.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 1.40% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $83,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

