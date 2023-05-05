New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CRO Mark Dodds Sells 7,696 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CRO Mark Dodds sold 7,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $540,182.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,659.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Relic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

