New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Up 0.8%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.90 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.50). 3,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.49).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Get New Star Investment Trust alerts:

New Star Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. New Star Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -869.57%.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.