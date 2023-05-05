Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.34. Newmark Group shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 71,193 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Newmark Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

