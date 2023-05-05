Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $37.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,059,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,738,000.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

