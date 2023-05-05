NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.54. 3,462,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,021,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 685,952 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NiSource by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in NiSource by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

