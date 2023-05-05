nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $11.47. nLIGHT shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 127,808 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1,588.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 10.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.23.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 22.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

