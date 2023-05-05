NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Releases Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.26. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NMI by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

