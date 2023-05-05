Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NOAH opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
