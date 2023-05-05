Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NOAH opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 111,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Noah by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Noah by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 515,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

