Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have commented on NDLS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 107,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $995,228. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Further Reading

