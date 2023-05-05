Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,978,928 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $360,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,602.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 996,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 975,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

