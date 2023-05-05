Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,915,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,863 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $494,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $119.32. The stock had a trading volume of 191,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

