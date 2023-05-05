Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 849,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Linde were worth $276,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LIN traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.48. The stock had a trading volume of 107,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average of $334.06. The company has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.