Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.36% of ANSYS worth $285,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.40. 46,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.76 and its 200-day moving average is $270.08. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

