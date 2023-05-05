Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,728,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,136,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $600,432,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.14. 5,822,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,857,375. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.78. The company has a market cap of $596.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

