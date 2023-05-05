Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.49% of McKesson worth $249,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson stock traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.54. The stock had a trading volume of 285,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,355. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.68 and a 200 day moving average of $367.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

