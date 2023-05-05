Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $223,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Aptiv by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 439,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.