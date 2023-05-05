Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 149,141 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,069,226 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 149,141 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.22% of Akamai Technologies worth $427,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.81.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.07. 108,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,030. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,592 shares of company stock valued at $750,983 and sold 23,617 shares valued at $1,728,865. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

