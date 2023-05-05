Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,625,869 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,976,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,625,869 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of AT&T worth $256,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,561,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,423 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,885,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,758,000 after purchasing an additional 383,391 shares during the period. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T remained flat at $16.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,885,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,899,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

