Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 369,350 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 369,350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of Amgen worth $409,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.18. 157,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,335. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.40.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

