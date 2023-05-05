Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $796.61 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,559,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,614,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.65% of Elevance Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.13. 127,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.14 and its 200 day moving average is $490.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

