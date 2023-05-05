Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NIDB opened at $40.35 on Friday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
