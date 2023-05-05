Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 2.9 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. 2,251,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

