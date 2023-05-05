Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Down 8.3%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 4,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Northern Vertex Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile
Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
