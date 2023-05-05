Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) CFO Acquires $43,680.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) CFO Jed W. Ballard acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,774. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $36.43 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

