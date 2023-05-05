Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 137,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,185. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Maxim Group cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

