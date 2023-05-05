Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.
Northwest Natural Price Performance
Shares of NWN stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 137,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,185. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.
Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Maxim Group cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.
Northwest Natural Company Profile
Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.