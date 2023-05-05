NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at HC Wainwright

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.83.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $120.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Featured Stories

