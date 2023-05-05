NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

NovoCure Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,015. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $120.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.