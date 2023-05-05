NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.
DNOW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 816,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. NOW has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
