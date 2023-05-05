NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW Price Performance

DNOW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 816,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. NOW has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Get NOW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

NOW Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $305,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth $289,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of NOW by 57.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.