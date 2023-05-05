NuVasive (NUVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. NuVasive has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NuVasive Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ NUVA opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $59.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.
NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.
