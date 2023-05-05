NuVasive (NUVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. NuVasive has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $59.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.