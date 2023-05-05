NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,120,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 731,824 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of NVIDIA worth $1,478,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $278.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.57 and a 200-day moving average of $200.25. The firm has a market cap of $688.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.