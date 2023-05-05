Nwam LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.