Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $135.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

