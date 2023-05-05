Nwam LLC Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

