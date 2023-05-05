Nwam LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average is $148.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

