Nwam LLC Purchases 6,251 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

