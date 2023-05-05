Nwam LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $202.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.59.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

