Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,941 shares of company stock worth $54,096,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

