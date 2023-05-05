Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 450.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,504.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

