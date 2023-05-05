Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $220.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $250.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

