Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Old Republic International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after buying an additional 398,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.95 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

